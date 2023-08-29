Kinetic offers free digital literacy courses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People of all ages can learn how to use computers and navigate the online world through free new courses offered by high-speed fiber internet provider Kinetic.

The online Kinetic Digital Literacy Program includes 12 video courses in three categories—essential computer skills, basic office software skills and daily technology skills.

All courses are created by Kinetic's learning and development team.

The program, launched to coincide with the start of a new school year, also supports Kinetic's commitment to serving people who are underserved, thereby reducing the "digital divide." The digital divide refers to the gap between people who have access to modern information and communications technology and those who don't.

Read the full press release here.



