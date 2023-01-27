IOH and Ericsson complete network integration in Jabodetabek

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) continues to tap new unlocking its milestone in opening untapped opportunities to contribute to the growth of Indonesia's digital economy. After going through its first-year post-merger, IOH is now on its way to completing a nationwide network integration using Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology to provide wider coverage, better indoor service quality, and faster internet experience for customers.

Fully supported by Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), IOH has completed the network integration process in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) area as one of the fastest network integration projects so that customers in the area can enjoy a better digital experience. IOH has now improved its indoor coverage by 20 percent, Data speed by 27 percent, and increased Data traffic by 21 percent compared to its previous state before undertaking the integration process.

Ericsson used the latest technology to provide a modernized network for IOH that is fully 5G ready with reduced energy consumption and higher capacity. Other cities across Indonesia will enjoy the benefits of this network integration by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Ericsson's newest radio equipment can support IOH with features that increase capacity while increasing site efficiency and accelerating time-to-market (TTM) of various 4G and 5G services. Furthermore, the latest baseband equipment from Ericsson enables IOH to have multi-standard capabilities to run 2G, 4G and 5G at the same time using mixed mode configuration.

