Infinera and ISCTE to modernize student tech lab

LISBON, Portugal – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Iscte – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa announced today plans to collaborate on modernizing the university's Department of Information Science and Technology lab to support students' educational journey, providing them with equipment, optical networking research and development projects, and internships that offer real-world, firsthand experience.

To encourage optical networking education and foster the next generation of technological innovators, Infinera plans to donate optical networking analysis and test equipment to Iscte's Department of Information Science and Technology to offer more opportunities for students to get direct experience with equipment and develop optical expertise.

Infinera will also offer students the opportunity to intern at Infinera's Lisbon campus, where students will be able to observe, learn, and participate in research and development projects.

The equipment, donated by Infinera, is available to university students this fall semester.

Read the full press release here.

