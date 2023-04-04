Grain Management snaps up Quintillion to speed broadband expansion in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The executive team of QSH Parent Holdco LLC ("Quintillion" or the "Company"), the leading provider of fiber-based connectivity in the American Arctic, announced today the acquisition of the Company by Washington, D.C.-based private investment firm Grain Management, LLC ("Grain" or the "Firm").

Founded in 2015, Quintillion constructed and operates a fiber-optic cable network that provides high speed broadband services to communities in Northern Alaska providing connectivity to schools, hospitals, businesses, and consumers.

Quintillion's system currently has the capacity to deliver gigabit and terabit bandwidth services on a 1,200-mile subsea and 500-mile terrestrial fiber optic network.

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Quintillion and Cooper Investment Partners, and Alston & Bird LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP served as legal advisors to Grain and Quintillion, respectively. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Read the full announcement here.

Grain Management