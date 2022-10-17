Frontier launches social impact program Broadband for Good

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR Frontier’s new social impact program Broadband for Good is a commitment to accelerating digital inclusion. The program will support the company’s purpose of Building Gigabit America by using its fiber technology and resources to connect more people to the digital society. For more information about Broadband for Good, visit: frontier.com/broadbandforgood.

Where is it launching?

Frontier selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas as the first community location to benefit from its new Broadband for Good program. The organization offers underserved youth in the community a safe place to learn, grow and play. As part of the program, Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support the organization’s mission to connect today’s youth to tomorrow’s opportunities.

