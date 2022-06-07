Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

FirstNet expands across Navajo nation

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/6/2022
Comment (0)

NAVAJO NATION – What's the news? Navajo Nation first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. In addition to constructing new, purpose-built FirstNet sites where first responders said they needed improved coverage, we're collaborating with Commnet Broadband, NTUA, NTUA Wireless, the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to help build out additional Band 14 spectrum and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum bands across more than 100 sites.

These sites, installed across Navajo Nation's 27,000 square miles, will help extend FirstNet's reach in the community, as well as improve the LTE broadband signal for residents. Chapter Houses, schools, medical centers, businesses and housing complexes will benefit from the new sites. Most towers are operational now with the final two expected to be operational by December 2022.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet, Built with AT&T is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. With more than 20,500 agencies and organizations, accounting for 3.3 million connections nationwide1, the FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities.

Why is this important? FirstNet is built for all public safety. That means every first responder in the country – career or volunteer; federal, tribal, state or local; urban, suburban or rural. By collaborating with local providers, we're able to use existing infrastructure and benefit from the provider's local, on-the-ground expertise and experience. The collaboration with local providers is part of our FirstNet buildout strategy to quickly address rural coverage needs and extend the network's reach, giving more of the public safety community access to their network. After all, emergencies don't know zip codes.

What are the benefits to first responders? Band 14 is nationwide, high quality spectrum set aside by the federal government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety's VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. That means only those on the FirstNet network will be able to access Band 14 spectrum, further elevating their connected experience and emergency response. And thanks to the unique qualities of Band 14, FirstNet is the only network where public safety can take advantage of the highest power class signaling available in the U.S. – FirstNet MegaRange™. It provides the greatest benefit in areas where data connectivity is traditionally unreliable, such as remote regions, rural areas and maritime environments. This means first responders can install specially designed FirstNet Ready® HPUE devices in their ambulances, squad cars, fire trucks and other vehicles and buildings to significantly increase their coverage area in remote locations.

How does this help Navajo Nation residents? These network enhancements will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in Navajo Nation. Residents, visitors and businesses can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when additional capacity is available.

Why are Commnet, NTUA, NTUA Wireless and AT&T collaborating to expand FirstNet coverage? When Congress passed bipartisan legislation to create FirstNet, they recognized the critical importance of coverage in tribal, rural, and remote communities. In addition to building new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and deploying Band 14 spectrum on new and existing AT&T cell sites, the law directed the FirstNet network expansion to include collaboration with local service providers and "utilize cost-effective opportunities to speed deployment." This collaboration is helping to more quickly address rural coverage needs and expand the reach of FirstNet for the public safety community.

Read the full press release here.

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
The business benefits of network automation-as-a-service
Building the Cloud Metro: Heavy Reading Survey Analysis
NEC sharpens the beams with Blue Danube RF Coherency Technology
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE