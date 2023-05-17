FCC takes steps to improve ACP integrity

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today wrote to the largest Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) providers using alternate verification processes to request a subscriber eligibility crosscheck with the National Verifier system. The Bureau also requested information on these providers' continued need to use an alternative verification process and how the process is sufficient to protect program funds.

"As Congress evaluates the impact and success of the Affordable Connectivity Program, we are doing our part at the FCC to keep a close eye on all aspects of the nation’s largest broadband affordability program so it works as lawmakers intended. Participating providers have a responsibility to ensure that program funds are supporting qualified households to get online and stay online, and doing so in compliance with the law and FCC rules," said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "Running this program which is benefitting millions of households is no small task, and requires consistent monitoring, evaluation and reflection, which we’ll continue to do."

In addition to the letters to participating ACP providers, the FCC announced additional steps to protect the integrity of the ACP Program:

The Commission’s Enforcement Bureau has begun an investigation into inconsistencies and irregularities in enrollment verification.

The Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau has directed the Universal Service Administrative Company to increase and strengthen program integrity reviews into the use of alternative verification processes.

