FCC earmarks $66M for ACP outreach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is targeting approximately $66 million through the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to drive awareness and enrollment in the country's newest and largest broadband affordability program in the nation's history. Building on its current community partnerships, the FCC is providing financial support to partner organizations nationwide to serve as trusted community messengers about the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and equipping them with funding to pursue innovative outreach strategies to reach historically underserved and unserved communities.

The FCC reviewed 350 grant applications for the ACP outreach grants, ultimately selecting 197 applicants representing 50 states and territories to pursue a broad range of outreach projects for a combined targeted funding allocation of $66.022 million. Our partner organizations will now be able to use grant funds to conduct digital campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, operate phone banks, distribute direct mail, host ACP application enrollment and outreach events.

With these expanded efforts to promote ACP, the FCC is also planning to release enhancements to the online consumer application in the next few weeks. These updates will make the application and enrollment process even easier. This work incorporates feedback from navigators and other stakeholders. The FCC will continue to make improvements enhancements to the ACP application system over time.

Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the ACP program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The ACP outreach grants will provide the following funding allocations for two of the four complementary programs:

The National Competitive Outreach Program is receiving $60,000,000 to fund outreach activities to increase awareness of and encourage participation in the ACP for eligible low-income households.

The Tribal Competitive Outreach Program is receiving $6,022,243 to fund outreach activities to increase awareness of and encourage participation in the ACP for households on Tribal lands.

Funding determinations for the Your Home, Your Internet Program and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program will be announced in the near term.

Read the full announcement here.

FCC