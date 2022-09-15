Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Philippine Normal University partner to train teachers to use classroom tech

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with PLDT's wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the Department of Education in Muntinlupa and the Philippine Normal University to train in-service teachers from nine public secondary schools in the city of Muntinlupa, Metro Manila as well as pre-service teachers from the Philippine Normal University on the use of technology for classroom instruction and learning.

By leveraging virtual reality and internet connectivity, the training will focus on teachers' professional development, with particular emphasis on the educators' digital skills and pedagogical methodologies, so that a more student-centered learning environment can be created. This will be done with training for pre-service teachers studying at the Philippine Normal University, as well as in-service training for teachers from the nine public secondary schools in Muntinlupa.

The program in the Philippines, which is part of Ericsson's Connect to Learn initiative, is supported by Qualcomm Incorporated through its Qualcomm® Wireless ReachTM program, that aims to bring advanced wireless technologies to the people and communities who need it most.

The MOA was signed by Cathy Y. Yang, First VP/Head, Corporate Communications, PLDT – Smart; Atty. Christina Choi Castillo, Head of Legal and Senior Group Legal Counsel, Ericsson Philippines, Singapore and Brunei; Ms. Carleen S. Sedilla, CESO V, Department of Education – Muntinlupa and Dr. Bert J. Tuga, President, Philippine Normal University, in the presence of Nies Purwati, Senior Director of Government Affairs S.E. Asia and Erica Ciaraldi, Global Program Manager of Wireless Reach from Qualcomm.

