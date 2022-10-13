Ericsson launches Pakistan Graduate Program

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced the launch of its graduate program in Pakistan to offer young talents world-class learning and career development opportunities. The Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program is focused on nurturing Pakistan's technology leaders of tomorrow.

With experts from Ericsson training and supporting young Pakistani talent, the Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program provides on-the-job, project-based, classroom training, and online learning in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and advanced technologies within the advanced connectivity era and as a contribution to the Digital Pakistan Policy.

The graduates are gaining valuable work experience, skills and knowledge that enable graduates to gain professional project-based knowledge, in a fast-changing ICT sector.

The young, curious, and innovative graduates are working alongside world-class industry expertise at Ericsson and are supporting the development of projects that are changing the world of communication in Pakistan and the region.

