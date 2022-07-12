Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

ENA by Zayo brings new offerings to K-12 school districts

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, announced today the launch of ENA Ally®. This new offering is part of Zayo's education-centric professional and managed technology services portfolio that has been enhanced by its recent acquisition of ENA. Zayo's unique hardware-neutral service approach gives K-12 school districts access to ENA by Zayo's team of dedicated, experienced engineers who solve IT workforce and cybersecurity challenges, regardless of the school's infrastructure.

With ENA Ally, K-12 school districts can now leverage specialized technical expertise to optimize their network infrastructure and technology systems with ease. The portfolio of services is managed and performed by ENA by Zayo's experienced project managers and engineers, enabling K-12 school districts to collaborate and lean on a team of network and cybersecurity professionals without hiring additional IT staff. Signature services within the suite include Wi-Fi, Cybersecurity and Private LTE connectivity.

The ENA Ally technology services will address the numerous challenges school districts face today, including:

  • Workforce Shortages and Hiring Challenges: School districts are in crisis management mode and are scrambling to fill a rapidly increasing number of vacancies. According to a recent Gartner Survey, IT workers have the lowest intent to stay in their jobs compared to all corporate functions, and 7 in 10 digital leaders say their company cannot keep pace with change due to worker shortages. ENA Ally technology services, i.e., customized consulting and implementation, support K-12 school districts as they face workforce shortages and hiring challenges, specifically the cost of hiring new employees with the necessary technical expertise in areas of the country where it's hard to recruit and keep new talent.
  • Increased Cybersecurity Risk: In the past two years, school districts have experienced a sharp increase of attacks and only 14% of school districts describe themselves as "very prepared" to deal with a cyberattack. The cybersecurity crisis in school districts recently led The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency CISA) to identify K-12 schools as one of three priority sectors that will be a primary area of focus for them. With ENA Ally, school districts can leverage ENA by Zayo's expertise to engineer secure digital learning and operational environments, as well as receive ongoing network security management to address cybersecurity challenges.
  • Outdated Wireless Infrastructure: Many school districts operate off of outdated infrastructure, which can lead to malfunctions and costly loss of productivity. ENA Ally offers a comprehensive suite of all-inclusive and à la carte Wi-Fi/WLAN services with flexible management and hardware options, as well as the ability to design and build private LTE networks customized to fit individual school districts' unique needs and to help achieve their unique connectivity goals.

As a part of ENA by Zayo's commitment to delivering exceptional customer care, the ENA Ally services are tailored to meet individual school districts' needs. This commitment and level of service are reflected in ENA by Zayo's 99% customer satisfaction rate and world class Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures customer loyalty.

As an example of ENA Ally in action, ENA by Zayo was contracted by Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) to upgrade its infrastructure, in a short period of time.

This new portfolio comes following the closing of Zayo's acquisition of ENA in June of this year. With the acquisition of ENA, Zayo connects over 19,000 K-12 schools around the U.S.

Read the full press release here.

Zayo

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
White Paper: Ensuring seamless, end-to-end service delivery with digital transformation
Unlock Innovation and Fuel Business Transformation with Network Slicing
800G Client Optics in the Data Center
Next-generation broadband roadmap
The importance of environmental sustainability in telecom service providers’ strategy
Broadband Case Study Success Stories: The power of high-speed broadband to benefit consumers and improve society
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE