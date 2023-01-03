Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

DNB-Ericsson demo 5G education showcase

News Wire Feed

BARCELONA, Spain – A technology showcase demonstrating how Sarawak can benefit from the availability of 5G is currently on show at the largest and most influential global connectivity event, Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

During his visit to the Ericsson booth, Sarawak's Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi was able to see how the success in Sarawak has now become part of a global showcase of 5G use cases.

While there, he could also see and learn more about all the advanced technology solutions being deployed in Digital Nasional Berhad's 5G network by Ericsson. The Minister was also briefed on how 5G can play a role in the development of Sarawak and digitalization of the economy.

Organized by Ericsson and DNB, the recent Sarawak showcase (18 February) featured the successful delivery of a lecture by senior lecturer Dr. Syafiqah Saidin who was in Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Kuala Lumpur to a group of students in Curtin University located about 1,400km away in Miri.

Although Dr. Syafiqah was inside the UTM-Ericsson IC5G (Innovation Centre for 5G) both the lecturer and students interacted with each other as if in the same physical environment, with no noticeable delay, using AR/VR headsets to experience a high quality, real-time and interactive lecture in a custom-built Metaverse.

The showcase was made possible by utilizing the ultrafast, secure, and reliable connectivity supported by Ericsson's 5G Standalone network, utilizing Carrier Aggregation and Network Slicing technologies.

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro said having the Sarawak showcase featured at MWC demonstrates how 5G can enable digital transformation across all industries and also bridge the digital divide. It is a great showcase for the benefit of Malaysia as well as the rest of the world as it demonstrates the value of 5G in a real-world education scenario.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Lab-to-Live Testing of Cloud-Based Networks & Services
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
How to Test Open RAN
5G Active Assurance: Embracing a New Perspective
2023: Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations A Spirent Report
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
3 Insights to Scale Your Subscription Services for Success
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customer Impacted by Outages?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Indosat, Huawei Scale up Joint IP Network Innovation to Drive Indonesia’s Digital Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Hosts European Carrier Executive Roundtable Summit to Discuss Green Target Network Strategy By Huawei
Operators Lead The Way To ICT Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Launches the Industry's First Dual-Engine Container Solution, Boosting the Transition Towards 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei RuralLink Wins GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets' Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE