DNB and Ericsson launch online academic program on 5G and digital technology in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are pleased to announce the launch of a free online academic program on digital technologies and 5G for all students at the tertiary level nationwide. The 'MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers program', which will be live online from 11 January 2023 onwards, serves DNB's objective of contributing to the development of tech talent throughout the country. This is a crucial step towards the realization of a fully fledged 5G-enabled technology ecosystem and is in line with Malaysia's long-term digital economy aspirations.

As 5G catalyzes the country's socioeconomic transformation, the technology is also shaping the future of education, now more than ever. Developing future leaders – the beneficiaries of 5G – requires providing access to tools and materials for the next generation. There is a need to cultivate a new generation of independent and self-motivated learners.

This program is the first customized learning course on 5G and digital technologies offered by Ericsson at a nationwide level. Specially curated for Malaysian students, the program will deliver 42 hours of learning content that is designed to raise digital skills, knowledge, and awareness of emerging technologies. This will allow students to develop the skills and competencies they need to meet the rapidly changing skill requirements in today's increasingly digital world.

The program consists of three modules which will allow students to understand in detail, the technological functionalities and applications of digital services. As they go through the three modules, students will be asked to develop a solution from ideation and theoretical prototyping to a fully formed sales pitch for a fictional potential buyer. Students will take online assessments within each module, and earn an Ericsson digital badge after clearing all the assessments.

As part of the curriculum, students are also provided with an opportunity to creatively address actual problems within various Malaysian industries and sectors by discovering, analyzing, and developing AI-powered digital solutions. The digital solutions will address different business-related problems in order to gain positive environmental and social impacts.

Students interested to learn more about the MY5G Ericsson Malaysia Pioneers program can visit this page or register through this link, both of which will be available online from 11 January 2023 onwards.

Read the full press release here.

