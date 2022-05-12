Delaware County, Indiana plans to deliver AT&T fiber to nearly 1,250 locations

MUNCIE, Ind. – Delaware County, Indiana, today announced plans for a $2.3 million project with AT&T* to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to some 1,250 customer locations in parts of the county. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the county and AT&T.

Plans call for residents and businesses to have access to blazing fast download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs.1 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Extensive planning and engineering work for this project will begin immediately once a contract is completed. The network buildout is expected to be complete within 18 months of contract execution.

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands of locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T is also currently working with communities throughout the state to bring AT&T Fiber to residents and businesses through public-private partnerships.

