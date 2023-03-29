Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

CommScope bulks up fiber optic cable production to aid rural rollouts

News Analysis

CommScope is expanding its US-based fiber optical cable production to help accelerate the rollout of broadband networks in underserved and unserved areas.

CommScope's announcement, part of the company's own "Broadband for Everyone" campaign, arrives about three months before the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announces how it will allocate funds to US states for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

CommScope has pledged to boost fiber optic cable output, including output for a new, rural-optimized "HeliARC" fiber optic cable product line. The expansion is expected to provide enough new capacity for the HeliARC fiber optic cables to pass at least an additional 500,000 homes with fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services, the company said.

CommScope is increasing fiber optic cable production at its manufacturing plants in North Carolina, including this one in Catawba. (Source: CommScope)
CommScope is increasing fiber optic cable production at its manufacturing plants in North Carolina, including this one in Catawba.
(Source: CommScope)

CommScope said its new HeliARC fiber optic cables were specifically designed to suit the needs of rural deployments. Those new fiber optic cables are smaller and lighter-weight, enabling faster installations and lower shipping and deployment costs.

"This new technology was designed specifically for rural communities in mind," CommScope Chairman and CEO Chuck Treadway explained today at a press event held at the company's fiber manufacturing plant in Catawba, North Carolina. Of note, the decrease in size and weight of HeliARC cables allows for more product to move in one shipment, he added.

CommScope's fiber production increase, along with the addition of production lines for the new HeliARC cables, will be executed in CommScope's facilities in Catawba and Claremont, North Carolina.

Tied in, the company said it is investing $47 million in US capex toward expanding fiber optic cable production focused on rural network deployments.

Easing supply chain constraints, addressing 'Buy America' policies

CommScope estimates that the production increase will also create employment opportunities to the tune of at least 250 jobs over the next five years, with 90% of them not requiring a college degree.

In addition to helping to ease supply chain constraints, CommScope believes the decision will also help to address "Buy America" policies associated with government-subsidized broadband network deployment programs. That piece enters the picture amid concerns that strict Buy America requirements threaten to delay broadband network rollouts in rural areas, including those associated with BEAD, if flexible waivers on those restrictions are not included.

Speaking at today's press event, CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway is flanked by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (far left) and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (Source: Screen-capture from CommScope press conference held March 29, 2023)
Speaking at today's press event, CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway is flanked by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (far left) and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
(Source: Screen-capture from CommScope press conference held March 29, 2023)

Under the currently proposed rules for the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA), materials such as fiber optic cable and polymers used in fiber optic cables would fall under the restrictions. Concerns about BABA also extend to other key products for broadband services, including routers, switches and gateways that use components that presently are sourced primarily from China or Taiwan.

Heading into this new commitment, CommScope previously invested more than $70 million to meet demands for fiber-to-the-home buildouts, with an emphasis on rural broadband developments. That included a conversion of a large portion of CommScope's facilities from coaxial production to fiber optic cable production lines. That earlier move doubled CommScope's fiber capacity and added nearly 350 jobs, Treadway said.

"More is needed and sometimes in challenge we find opportunity," he added, referring to the new, additional fiber production commitment CommScope announced today.

"Broadband has become a necessity in the day-to-day lives of every American," Treadway declared. Broadband connectivity, he added is an "essential component ... that we all rely on for just about everything – work, school, telehealth appointments, family connections, online shopping and more."

Treadway was joined on stage by state and federal officials who touted the importance of building partnerships to bridge the so-called digital divide.

"We're on a mission to connect everybody. It's about partnerships," US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

"We are grateful to CommScope for the jobs that you have created in North Carolina. And we're ready for more, Chuck," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. He estimated that nearly 1 million people in North Carolina alone currently "are on the wrong side of the digital divide."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Fuel growth and lower costs in telecom
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE