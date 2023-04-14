Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Commnet rethinks rural wireless strategy

News Analysis

According to David Gibson, there's one main principle driving Commnet Wireless: "We listen to our customers."

By doing so, the company is roughly a year into a total overhaul of its wireless strategy.

"What we're doing is refocusing our assets," explained Gibson, Commnet's chief revenue officer.

Gibson said Commnet traditionally has operated mobile networks in rural locations in order to provide roaming services to wireless users who might be passing through. Under that model, big network operators like AT&T and Verizon would pay Commnet roaming fees in order to make sure their customers had a connection where Commnet offered services and they didn't.

However, that strategy slowly fell apart as those big network operators expanded their networks into the rural locations where Commnet operated. T-Mobile has made that kind of rural expansion a key part of its overall business case in recent years.

(Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)

In response, Commnet refocused on supporting those expansions rather than attempting to prevent them. The company offered space on its cell towers for the radios of incoming network operators, alongside backhaul transport services across Commnet's fiber backbone. The company also offered managed services such as installing and maintaining the radios of the big, incoming network operators.

"We're making it easier for them to expand their native network into rural areas," Gibson explained. "We're really an enablement company."

A focus on glass and steel

Commnet's strategy falls under the purview of ATN International, based in Beverly, Massachusetts. ATN operates wireless and fiber networks in rural locations throughout the continental United States, the Caribbean, Alaska and elsewhere. Commnet is one of a handful of ATN subsidiaries; others include Choice Wireless (providing mobile services in the Southwestern US); Alaska Communications (delivering telecom services in the North); and Viya (a communications provider in the US Virgin Islands).

Roughly a year ago, ATN embarked on a strategy it calls "glass and steel," which calls for it to focus on building cell towers (the steel) and fiber networks (the glass) in rural locations, rather than providing wireless services.

"Big picture, ATN is investing significantly in a 'glass and steel' expansion strategy with fiber broadband and towers (including backhaul), and is pivoting away from the legacy wireless wholesale business. As ATN invests in these objectives, capex will remain elevated the next two years," according to the financial analysts at Raymond James.

The analysts expect ATN's financials to remain sluggish amid that investment, but to pick up in the coming years as the company begins to profit from its investments.

ATN isn't the only company shifting from wireless to fiber. For example, longtime fixed wireless network operator Rise Broadband appears to be making a similar move following an investment into the company by GI Partners.

Driving such activities are US government subsidiaries intended for fiber networks in rural areas.

A bet on Tarana

Gibson, with Commnet, clarified that the company isn't getting out of the wireless business entirely. Although it might not be focused on mobile roaming services anymore, it is currently investing in an upgrade to its existing fixed wireless business with new equipment from vendor Tarana Wireless.

"We're heavily invested in next-generation fixed wireless," Gibson said. He said that Commnet has so far upgraded 20 tower sites with Tarana equipment, with another 30-40 sites targeted for such upgrades this year.

Gibson said Commnet provides fixed wireless access (FWA) services starting at around $55 per month. He said Tarana's equipment routinely supports speeds of around 100 Mbit/s and in some cases up to 300-400 Mbit/s.

"We've been pleased with the throughput and the reach," he said, acknowledging that FWA speeds are generally affected by the distance between customers and the broadcasting tower.

Gibson declined to say how many FWA and mobile customers Commnet counts.

Commnet isn't alone in pursuing a renewed fixed wireless strategy with equipment from upstart Tarana. Other companies that have either tested or deployed the vendor's offerings include Rural Telecommunications of America (RTA), Bluespan, VGI, Nextlink, Redzone Wireless and others.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
WWT, not merely a Value-Added Reseller, but a full-service Technology Solutions Provider
The Top 4 Telecom Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
Greener Networks Made Possible by Coherent Innovations
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE