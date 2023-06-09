Comcast awards $110K for digital equity efforts in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Comcast today announced it is awarding a total of $110,000 to three nonprofit organizations throughout western Massachusetts to help advance digital literacy skills. These grants are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

The organizations that will benefit from these grants include:

The Urban League of Greater Springfield will receive $20,000 to support its digital learning lab and the programs it provides members, including basic digital literacy and Internet skills training, specialty workshops, hosting the Urban League's youth Project Ready Mentor and STEM programs, and more.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke will receive $20,000 to support its MyFuture digital literacy program. MyFuture is an interactive platform that provides kids and teens with hundreds of activities to learn digital skills in a safe online environment. This grant will also provide the Club with the ability to purchase 25 desktop computers and five laptops for students in the MyFuture program to use.

The Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity will receive $70,000 to support efforts to help residents across the Pioneer Valley get connected to the Internet at home. This funding will enable the Alliance to continue the work it started in 2022 with the help of a $100,000 Comcast grant to conduct outreach around the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This grant will also enable the Alliance to provide laptops to partner organizations that will distribute them to households lacking the proper technology to get connected to the Internet.

In addition, Comcast is helping to drive awareness and adoption across western Massachusetts of the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible, low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service.

Read the full press release here.



