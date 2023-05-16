Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Charter commits $1M more to Spectrum Digital Education program

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will commit $1 million towards Spectrum Digital Education in 2023, bringing its total investment in the multi-year initiative to $9 million. Nonprofit organizations that offer broadband education, training and technology can apply to be considered for the grant here, from Thursday, June 1 at 9 AM EDT through Friday, June 23 at 5 PM EDT. Grant recipients will be announced in late summer.

Spectrum Digital Education supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how it can be used to improve their lives. Since the program's 2017 launch, Charter has partnered with over 100 organizations, impacting more than 100,000 people across 22 states and Washington D.C. Grant recipients have used funding to expand digital skills training for seniors, install adaptable technology labs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and provide devices like tablets and laptops to those in need.

Spectrum is Dedicated to Expanding Access to Digital Literacy Resources

Spectrum Digital Education has been instrumental in helping individuals nationwide gain access to broadband technologies and resources. In 2022, Janet Kenty of Charlotte, NC was living at a homeless shelter with her three children when a pipe burst, destroying much of her family's belongings, including her computer. Fortunately, local nonprofit and Spectrum Digital Education grant recipient E2D had an upcoming event to distribute 600 laptops to 300 families in need and were able to provide a replacement computer for Janet and her children. Read more about her story, here.

Other Spectrum Digital Education grantees have used funding to provide digital skills training to members of their local communities. Buffalo, NY nonprofit and grant recipient VIA (Visually Impaired Advancement) was able to help a legally blind community member land a job at Explore & More Children's Museum through the VIA Workforce Experience Training Program. Another grantee in Syracuse, InterFaith Works of Central New York, delivered in-home digital skills classes to a 70-year-old veteran with mobility issues, enabling him to effectively use his iPad to access telehealth services. In Oxnard, CA, LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. supported a mother who was having difficulty communicating with her son's teacher by providing her with the training she needed to navigate the school's digital tools.

Read the full press release here.

Charter


