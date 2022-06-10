Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Charter awards $1.1M in digital education grants

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/6/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the award of $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 47 nonprofits working to enhance digital education, training and technology in local communities. The latest round of grants increases Charter's overall investment in the six-year-old program to $8 million. Organizations were selected on the basis of their efforts to educate community members on the benefits of broadband in financially underserved rural and urban areas within the company's 41-state footprint.

Among the nonprofits awarded Spectrum Digital Education grants this year are The Oasis Institute in St. Louis, which offers resources and strategies to help older adults navigate digital technology; Whitmore Economic Development Group, a computer training center for agricultural workers in Hawaii; US Together Inc., which provides digital education to refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Congo in Northeast Ohio; the LGBT Technology Institute, a Staunton, VA-based initiative to ensure connectivity for disadvantaged LGBTQ+ individuals; Latinitas, a bilingual program for adults looking to improve their technology skills in Austin, TX; and InterFaith Works of Central New York, which helps urban and rural seniors improve their digital skills.

Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service, and to date has funded 99 nonprofit organizations, supporting more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C., excluding today's announced awards.

Organizations have used the funding to provide computers to those without digital access and digital literacy training for older adults. Funding also has been used to help expand nonprofits' online programs, purchase software to make technology more accessible for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and to combat isolation amongst senior citizens.

Charter Communications

