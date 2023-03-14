Calix Broadband Academy helps tribal leaders leverage $2 billion in broadband funding

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new education program designed to guide tribal leaders as they prepare to build future-proof broadband networks and deliver high-value managed services that will help their communities thrive for decades. The newest offering in Calix Broadband Academy, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is designed exclusively for Native American and First Nations communities across the United States and Canadian provinces. The curriculum reflects the deep expertise Calix has developed around how to secure and take full advantage of federal and state funds earmarked to help underserved communities bridge the digital divide. Funding sources include the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) in the U.S., available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which currently offers approximately $2 billion to tribes building their own broadband networks. The TBCP funding is part of an estimated $120 billion in broadband funding available to underserved communities.

Calix will spotlight the launch of "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" at the National Tribal Telecommunications Association (NTTA)'s Tribal Broadband Summit, held March 20-22 at Wild Horse Pass—Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Arizona. The summit is co-hosted by NTTA and Gila River Telecommunications Inc., the local telecommunications provider for the Gila River Indian Community in Maricopa County, Arizona. The company was the first tribal telecom to partner with Calix and has been a Calix customer since 2008. Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix, will deliver the summit's keynote address. Claudia Tarbell, senior engagement manager for tribal and indigenous communities at Calix, will lead a panel discussion on how best to leverage the recent waves of government funding to provide connectivity for improved access to essential services such as education and telehealth. Tarbell was recently recognized by the Fiber Broadband Association in its "Fiber Under 40" list of emerging broadband industry leaders for her deep understanding of the unique broadband challenges facing tribal communities.

Delivered by Calix Education Services, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is the latest learning path available within Calix Broadband Academy, part of Calix University. The program is designed to support tribes in their quest to remove barriers to economic growth, sufficient healthcare, expanded education, and improved quality of life for their communities. The self-guided e-learning curriculum will enable tribal community leaders to access valuable funding, training, expert insights, and best practices. The course covers tribally-owned broadband networks from strategic planning to exploring different ownership options. The curriculum includes the complex tribal funding processes that must be navigated before, during, and after the funds have been awarded to build and operate new broadband networks.

Read the full press release here.

Calix