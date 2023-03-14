Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Calix Broadband Academy helps tribal leaders leverage $2 billion in broadband funding

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new education program designed to guide tribal leaders as they prepare to build future-proof broadband networks and deliver high-value managed services that will help their communities thrive for decades. The newest offering in Calix Broadband Academy, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is designed exclusively for Native American and First Nations communities across the United States and Canadian provinces. The curriculum reflects the deep expertise Calix has developed around how to secure and take full advantage of federal and state funds earmarked to help underserved communities bridge the digital divide. Funding sources include the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) in the U.S., available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which currently offers approximately $2 billion to tribes building their own broadband networks. The TBCP funding is part of an estimated $120 billion in broadband funding available to underserved communities.

Calix will spotlight the launch of "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" at the National Tribal Telecommunications Association (NTTA)'s Tribal Broadband Summit, held March 20-22 at Wild Horse Pass—Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Arizona. The summit is co-hosted by NTTA and Gila River Telecommunications Inc., the local telecommunications provider for the Gila River Indian Community in Maricopa County, Arizona. The company was the first tribal telecom to partner with Calix and has been a Calix customer since 2008. Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix, will deliver the summit's keynote address. Claudia Tarbell, senior engagement manager for tribal and indigenous communities at Calix, will lead a panel discussion on how best to leverage the recent waves of government funding to provide connectivity for improved access to essential services such as education and telehealth. Tarbell was recently recognized by the Fiber Broadband Association in its "Fiber Under 40" list of emerging broadband industry leaders for her deep understanding of the unique broadband challenges facing tribal communities.

Delivered by Calix Education Services, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is the latest learning path available within Calix Broadband Academy, part of Calix University. The program is designed to support tribes in their quest to remove barriers to economic growth, sufficient healthcare, expanded education, and improved quality of life for their communities. The self-guided e-learning curriculum will enable tribal community leaders to access valuable funding, training, expert insights, and best practices. The course covers tribally-owned broadband networks from strategic planning to exploring different ownership options. The curriculum includes the complex tribal funding processes that must be navigated before, during, and after the funds have been awarded to build and operate new broadband networks.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE