Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Bridging the Digital Divide: Part 3

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Comment (0)

How do telcos, cable operators, fiber providers, wireless operators, utilities, municipalities and other broadband players aim to close the Digital Divide? What kinds of networks are operators and vendors looking to build, adapt and/or expand? How much are they planning to leverage public subsidies? What are the biggest challenges they face in wiring unserved regions, and how can they meet these challenges?

Seeking to address these and other related issues, Heavy Reading teamed up with four leading tech suppliers – Corning, DZS, Radisys and Vantiva – to conduct a comprehensive study about ways to bridge the Digital Divide. In this series of four sponsored blog posts, we present key study highlights, analyze the findings and discuss the implications. We also draw some conclusions about what the findings mean for the overall drive to close the Digital Divide around the world.

Scalability of current platform

One area that the Heavy Reading survey covered is the critical scaling question. We asked service providers whether their current architecture allows them to scale their operations on a single platform. Most of the responses were favorable, if guardedly so. Nearly one-half of the respondents (48%) declared that their architecture was potentially scalable, while another 41% said it definitely was. Only 11% said no, as pictured in the figure below.

That seems like good news for service providers because it indicates that most believe they will be able to scale up on a single platform to meet the needs of the Multi-Gigabit Age. In other words, most providers do not think they will need to replace their current architecture with a new one in the foreseeable future.

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Concentration of Digital Divide in rural areas

From there, the study pivoted to the central Digital Divide issue. Specifically, the survey asked operators how much of the Digital Divide problem is concentrated in the rural regions they cover.

Surprisingly, it turns out to be less than one might expect. More than one-half of survey participants (56%) said that rural areas accounted for no more than 25% of the Digital Divide issue in their regions, with 14% saying it accounted for less than 10%.

On the other hand, 44% of respondents said that rural regions accounted for more than one-quarter of their Digital Divide issues. And more than one-sixth of respondents (17%) said over one-half of their Digital Divide challenges came from rural areas, as shown in the figure below.

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Interest in using new optical edge technology

The survey next asked operators about their interest in using new optical edge technology to upgrade the middle-mile networks in their regions. In this case, the results were less surprising, as most operators showed strong enthusiasm for leveraging the latest optical edge advances.

Indeed, as depicted in the figure below, nearly two-thirds of study participants (65%) indicated that their organization is interested in upgrading their middle-mile networks with new optical technology. Further, only 10% said they were not interested, with the remaining 25% responding that they did not know yet.

Thus, service providers are looking for ways to upgrade their middle-mile networks to handle the ever growing traffic loads that they are carrying. And providers are intrigued about leveraging new optical edge technology to carry out that task.

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

How broadband access vendors can provide better support

What's the role of vendor support for last-mile broadband infrastructure projects to close the Digital Divide? The Heavy Reading study asked operators how broadband access vendors can provide greater support for broadband builds. Respondents could choose as many as five different options from the list.

Not all that surprisingly, the lead choice that emerged was more competitively priced hardware. A solid two-thirds of operators (67%) picked that method as a critical way to provide them with better support.

But all the other options scored highly as well, as shown in the figure below. For example, more than one-half of respondents (56%) chose a better software platform for network monitoring administration, and the same percentage picked faster development cycles for new products and product updates.

So, operators have a very good idea of the kind of vendor support they could use for carrying out last-mile broadband projects. Now the big question is: How well can suppliers meet those expectations?

(Source: Heavy Reading)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

That wraps up this third post in this blog series. For a free copy of Bridging the Digital Divide, the Heavy Reading white paper detailing all the study results, please click here.

This blog is sponsored by Corning.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Bridging the Digital Divide: Part 2

In the second installment of this four-part sponsored series, we look at some more key highlights from a new Heavy Reading study about the broadband industry's plans for closing the Digital Divide.

Spectrum intelligence using IoT data as a service

A real-time distributed IoT-based monitoring solution can deliver competitive RF insights. #sponsored

Lessons from 400G ease 800G data center deployments

Developments for 400G and lessons learned from data center deployments have put the industry in a great position to deliver 800G solutions and help service providers build out network capacity. #sponsored

Bridging the Digital Divide Part 1

In the opening segment of this four-part sponsored series, we look at some key highlights from a new Heavy Reading study about the broadband industry's plans for closing the Digital Divide.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE