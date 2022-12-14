Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Bridging the Digital Divide Part 1

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Comment (0)

How do telcos, cable operators, fiber providers, wireless operators, utilities, municipalities and other broadband players aim to close the Digital Divide? What kinds of networks are operators and vendors looking to build, adapt and/or expand? How much are they planning to leverage public subsidies? What are the biggest challenges they face in wiring unserved regions, and how can they meet them?

Seeking to address these and other related issues, Heavy Reading teamed up with four leading tech suppliers to conduct a comprehensive study about ways to bridge the Digital Divide. In this series of four sponsored blog posts, we present key study highlights, analyze the findings and discuss the implications. We also draw some conclusions about what the findings mean for the drive to close the Digital Ddivide around the world.

Choosing CPE suppliers

A critical question that the study sought to answer was: What are the most important criteria in selecting an equipment supplier? Survey participants were allowed to pick two choices.

Slightly more than half of operators (52%) wanted a vendor that can offer an end-to-end solution, making that the lead choice. Lowest cost came in a strong second, attracting votes from 45% of the sample. No other choice came close, as depicted in the chart below.

These findings suggest that operators would ideally like to work with one uber vendor that can supply the whole ecosystem in terms of devices: optical line terminal (OLT), optical network terminal (ONT), and gateway/extender. Thus, it should be good news for larger vendors offering comprehensive solutions that address the full ecosystem, not just separate individual elements. But it is also good news for vendors with lower priced equipment.

Most important criteria in choosing a CPE supplier
n=85 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=85
(Source: Heavy Reading)

How broadband access vendors can provide better support

Another section of the Heavy Reading study examined the role of vendor support for last-mile broadband infrastructure projects to close the Digital Divide. The survey sought to determine what kind of support service providers need from their vendors, where they need help the most, and how much time is involved.

Notably, the study asked operators how broadband access vendors can provide greater support for broadband builds. Respondents could choose as many as five different options from the list.

Not all that surprisingly, the lead choice that emerged was more competitively priced hardware. A solid two-thirds of operators (67%) picked that method as a critical way to provide them with better support, as shown in the graph below.

So, operators have a very good idea of the kind of vendor support they could use for carrying out last-mile broadband projects. Now the big question is: How well can suppliers meet those expectations?

How broadband access vendor can provide better support
n=85 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=85
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Where help is needed most for last-mile broadband projects

Where do service providers need help the most from equipment and software vendors for broadband buildouts? The next survey question sought to discern the specific areas that operators have identified for help, permitting respondents to make up to three selections.

Reducing capital costs topped the list here, garnering votes from nearly one-half of survey participants (48%). Close behind in second place was reducing network operating expenses, which drew votes from 45% of respondents. Lumping the two lead choices together, it's clear that operators are seeking the most assistance from equipment and software vendors in cutting costs.

Other areas also scored fairly high, as depicted in the chart below. Both reducing network deployment time and reducing network deployment labor costs requirements attracted votes from about one-third of respondents, reaching 34% and 33%, respectively.

Where help is needed most for last-mile broadband projects
n=85 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=85
(Source: Heavy Reading)

That wraps up the first set of key results from the Digital Divide study. For a free copy of "Bridging the Digital Divide," the Heavy Reading white paper detailing all the study results, please click here.

This blog is sponsored by Radisys.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
How to build a more resilient business for the future
Video: Network automation evolution improves customer experience
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
White Paper: Ensuring seamless, end-to-end service delivery with digital transformation
Unlock Innovation and Fuel Business Transformation with Network Slicing
800G Client Optics in the Data Center
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
When to launch 5G network slicing

Heavy Reading operator survey signals progress on the commercialization of 5G network slicing.

Charting the path forward for 400G+ coherent optics

Heavy Reading’s Sterling Perrin highlights more key findings from the 2022 Coherent Optics Survey, focusing on operator preferences for coherent pluggable optics and integration challenges.

Automated operations for 5G network slicing

Heavy Reading operator survey identifies end-to-end orchestration as a key requirement for 5G network slicing. #sponsored

Now is the time to take 5G indoors

Indoor 5G is the next logical step to deliver a great indoor experience and enable advanced use cases. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE