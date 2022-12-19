Biden administration awards more than $6 million to Washington in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Washington received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Washington is receiving $6,076,248.79 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About Washington's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

Washington will receive $5 million to fund various activities including:

Identification of unserved and underserved locations in the state;

Training of employees and capacity-building of the broadband office;

Ensuring broadband projects do not result in overbuilding areas;

Collaborating with local, regional, and Tribal entities, as well as unions and worker organizations;

Asset mapping across Washington to catalog high-speed Internet service adoption, affordability, equity, access and deployment;

Surveying communities to better understand barriers to Internet service adoption.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts.

Washington will receive $1,076,248.79 to fund various activities including:

Developing a statewide digital equity plan;

Hiring new team members and contracting with a vendor to assist with plan development;

Conducting a digital literacy survey;

Convening a state digital equity forum to identify barriers to digital equity.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

