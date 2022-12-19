Biden admin awards over $5.9 million to Maryland in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Maryland received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Maryland is receiving $5,966,659.11 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable, high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About Maryland's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

Maryland will receive $5 million to fund:

Identification of unserved and underserved locations;

Outreach to diverse stakeholders across all entities and geographies within the state;

Increased capacity of the state's broadband office;

Asset mapping to catalog broadband adoption, affordability, equity, access and deployment activities;

Surveys of unserved, underserved, and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption;

Efforts to support local coordination including capacity building at the local and regional levels.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts.

Maryland will receive $966,659.11 to fund:

Development of a Statewide Digital Equity Plan;

Hire and employ staff to focus on Digital Equity initiatives;

Creation of a planning team for Community Outreach and Engagement;

Host three digital equity conferences to seek input from local jurisdictions and stakeholders;

Partner with local jurisdictions, anchor institutions, nonprofits, and community organizations;

Identify, review, and compile local digital equity plans, results, and data into the state's plan.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

