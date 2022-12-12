Biden admin awards nearly $7.2M to New York in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New York received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. New York is receiving $7,178,646 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About New York's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs. New York will receive $5 million to fund various activities including: Supporting activities including the development of a high-quality Five-Year Action Plan, Initial Proposal, and robust Final Proposal, which will serve as roadmaps for transforming New York's digital infrastructure in rural and urban areas across the state; Developing of a preliminary budget for pre-planning activities; Providing technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events; Asset mapping to catalogue broadband adoption, affordability, equity, access, and deployment activities.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts. New York will receive $2,178,646 to fund various activities including: Supporting development of a robust and comprehensive five-year statewide Digital Equity Plan that will serve as a roadmap for achieving digital equity across the state; Stakeholder engagement; Capacity building statewide, regionally, and locally; Data collection, asset mapping and analysis.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to learn more.

Read the full press release here.

