Digital Divide

Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Tennessee in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About Tennessee's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

Tennessee will receive $4,906,138.56 to fund various activities including:

  • Development of a comprehensive Five-Year Action Plan identifying Tennessee's broadband access, affordability, equity, and adoption needs;
  • Research and data collection, including initial identification of unserved locations and underserved locations;
  • Publications, outreach, and communications support;
  • Providing technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts.

Tennessee will receive $1,083,814.06 to fund various activities including:

  • Closing the digital equity gap and the development of a Statewide Digital Equity Plan;
  • Digital Literacy, Equity, and Adoption consulting;
  • Community and stakeholder engagement, data collection and analysis, and report development and distribution.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Read the full press release here.

NTIA

