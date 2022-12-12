Biden admin awards more than $6.6M to Pennsylvania in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON &nadsh; The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Pennsylvania received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Pennsylvania is receiving $6,604,131.73 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.

Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to Secretary Raimondo, announced the grants at an event in Harrisburg, Pa. with Governor Tom Wolf.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About Pennsylvania's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

Pennsylvania will receive $5 million to fund various activities including:

Identification of unserved and underserved locations in the Commonwealth.

Capacity building of the broadband office;

Development of a 5-year action plan identifying Pennsylvania's high-speed Internet access, affordability, equity, and adoptions needs;

Assessment of the barriers residents face hampering their ability to access reliable Internet service.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts.

Pennsylvania will receive $1,604,131.73 to fund various activities including:

Development of a digital equity plan;

Building staff capacity for the Pennsylvania Broadband Office;

Engaging with community members and stakeholders on equity, including a consultant-led needs assessment and inventory of assets.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Read the full press release here.

