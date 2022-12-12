Biden admin awards more than $6.2M to Virginia in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Virginia received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

About Virginia's Planning Grants

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program

The BEAD Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

Virginia will receive $4,999,975.50 to fund various activities including:

Supporting Virginia's "Commonwealth Connect Plan," including the creation of a 5-year action plan identifying Virginia's broadband access, affordability, opportunity, and high-speed Internet adoption needs;

Increasing capacity of the broadband office;

Establishing a Virginia Digital Opportunity Initiative Planning Grant Program, meant to help address digital opportunity at the local and regional levels;

Awarding funding to 128 local government units.

Digital Equity

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIA's execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund digital equity planning efforts.

Virginia will receive $1,222,076.45 to fund various activities including:

Developing the Commonwealth's Digital Opportunity Plan, including the hiring of a Digital Opportunity Coordinator;

Engaging local and regional stakeholders to gather information, conduct broadband needs assessments, and formulate plans to address digital equity concerns at the regional level;

Funding subawards for planning and mini-grant programs at the regional level for data collection, community engagement and other activities.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

