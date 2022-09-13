AT&T to deliver fiber-powered internet to Martinsville, Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – The City of Martinsville, Ind. and AT&T0 are collaborating on a plan to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to more than 5,000 customer locations throughout the city limits. The $6.3 million public-private project is contingent upon a final contract between AT&T and the city.

The project's plans call for residents and businesses citywide to have access to blazing fast download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs.1 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

The Martinsville City Council and Board of Public Works approved the project during their respective meetings Sept. 12. Extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately upon contract execution. The network buildout is expected to be complete within 24 months after the contract is executed.

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Indiana. In fact, hundreds of thousands of locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber today. AT&T has been selected to bring AT&T Fiber to residents and businesses throughout parts of Indiana using public-private partnerships. AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads.

