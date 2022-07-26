AT&T to bring AT&T Fiber to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – The state of Louisiana and AT&T are collaborating on a plan to bring a state-of-the-art fiber network to nearly 9,800 homes, businesses and farms in parts of thirteen Louisiana parishes. The $19 million project is contingent upon a final contract between the state of Louisiana and AT&T.

The plan calls for AT&T to build fiber networks in parts of the following parishes:

Beauregard

Bienville

Calcasieu

East Feliciana

Morehouse

Orleans

Plaquemines

Richland

Tensas

Union

Washington

Webster

West Baton Rouge

Extensive design and engineering work will begin immediately following the execution of a final agreement between AT&T and the state.

Read the full press release here.

AT&T