AT&T picked to expand fiber across Sedgwick County, Kansas

DALLAS – The Kansas Office of Broadband Development announced a project with AT&T to expand AT&T Fiber to more than 10,000 additional customer locations in Sedgwick County. Plans call for AT&T to be awarded $2.2 million from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development and, along with AT&T's private investment, the project totals $10.4 million. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the state and AT&T.

Plans call for residents and businesses to have access to the fastest internet delivering up to 5-Gig speeds1 and 25X faster upload speeds2 and more upload bandwidth than cable.3 Faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Extensive planning and engineering work for this project will begin immediately once a contract is completed. The network buildout is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Read the full press release here.

AT&T