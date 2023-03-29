Sign In Register
Digital Divide

AT&T fiber now accessible to more than 500,000 customer locations in Louisiana

News Wire Feed

BAKER, La. – Continuing our efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, the effort done by AT&T* in recent years has expanded access to AT&T Fiber to more than 500,000 customer locations in communities across the state as of the end of 2022.

Today, customers have access to AT&T Fiber in many cities and towns across the state, including: Abbeville, Abita Springs, Alexandria, Baker, Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Bossier City, Brusly, Carencro, Covington, Denham Springs, Estelle, Gretna, Hammond, Houghton, Houma, Kenner, LaPlace, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Mandeville, Marrero, Metairie, Monroe, Morgan City, New Iberia, New Orleans, Opelousas, Ponchatoula, Ruston, Shreveport, Slidell, Stonewall, Sulphur, Terrytown, Thibodaux, Walker, West Monroe, Youngsville, Zachary, and many other parts of Louisiana.

More than 3,200 AT&T employees call Louisiana home, and in 2022 alone, our teams expanded access to AT&T Fiber to nearly 125,000 customer locations in the state.

Read the full press release here.

AT&T

