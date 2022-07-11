AT&T, Boys & Girls Clubs team up to bridge digital divide

DALLAS – At its 20th Connected Learning Center (CLC) opening today at SER Metro in Detroit, AT&T* announced plans to reach 50 total centers nationwide through the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, including at Boys & Girls Clubs.

This initiative, part of a companywide $2 billion commitment made last year to help address the digital divide, aims to provide communities with the connectivity, computers and digital skills needed for success in school and in life. CLCs in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Augusta, GA were unveiled last month. For a complete list of CLCs across the country, go to AT&T Connected Learning.

Housed within local organizations supporting communities in need, AT&T Connected Learning Centers provide free access to a range of digital resources, including high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi, Dell Technologies computers, The Achievery, a free digital learning platform created by AT&T and digital literacy resources available through AT&T ScreenReady. Students and families also have access to free virtual and in-person tutoring and mentoring opportunities with AT&T employees.

The collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs will scale up the reach of CLCs and assist their mission to provide support for all young people, especially those in need. Like the other CLCs, the ones at Boys & Girls Club locations will give students a place to access free high-speed connectivity, essential digital resources and take advantage of tutoring and other support opportunities, helping them reach their full potential.

Why is this important?

The digital divide impacts millions without an internet connection. With connectivity fueling nearly everything we do, strong communities and equitable opportunities for all people depend on access to high-performance connectivity they can afford – and the digital literacy resources that promote its safe and effective use.

Bridging the digital divide requires businesses, nonprofits and government to come together to bring high-quality connectivity to millions of people that need it most. High-quality connectivity that is affordable, as well as the digital skills and resources, are crucial to thrive in our modern world.

What else should I know?

These efforts, and more, are part of AT&T's "Bridge to Possibility" campaign, focused on driving awareness of the challenges caused by the digital divide and the collective response needed to address it. Efforts included:

Launching AT&T Fiber in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, as part of a public-private partnership to deliver high-speed internet to more than 20,000 homes and businesses located in unincorporated parts of the county.

AT&T employees participating in activities to help bridge the digital divide, including distributing more than 1,000 refurbished laptop computers and rolling up their sleeves to help beautify CLCs in several cities. These efforts built on our recently announced commitment of more than $10 million to support the distribution of more than 26,000 free computers to students and families in need.

Free digital literacy workshops hosted by employees throughout October to help newly connected parents, caregivers and families gain the skills and confidence they need to use technology leveraging resources developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association.

AT&T Connected Learning Centers complement the company's participation in low-cost service programs like Access from AT&T and the federal Affordable Connectivity Program by giving qualifying households the skills and resources needed to experience the full benefits of connectivity.

As part of its ongoing commitment to championing digital inclusion for underserved communities, Dell Technologies donates Dell OptiPlex computers and Dell monitors which feature integrated audio and webcams to support virtual learning. At our currently open CLCs, Overland-Tandberg, a leading global technology and IT services company and a Black-owned company part of AT&T's Supplier Diversity Initiative, provided the onsite configuration of the computers.

