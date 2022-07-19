AT&T and Indiana to bring fiber into 9 Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS – State of Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to Portions of Nine Indiana Counties

The state of Indiana and AT&T are collaborating on a plan to bring a state-of-the-art fiber network to nearly 6,100 homes, businesses and farms in parts of nine Indiana counties. The $13 million project is contingent upon a final contract between the state of Indiana and AT&T.

The plan calls for AT&T to build fiber networks in parts of the following counties:

Bartholomew

Clinton

Grant

Hendricks

Johnson

Lawrence

Montgomery

Morgan

Putnam

Extensive design and engineering work will begin immediately following the execution of a final agreement between AT&T and the state.

Read the full press release here.

