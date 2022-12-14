AT&T, Amarillo break ground on new fiber network

AMARILLO, Texas – AT&T and city of Amarillo officials today broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fiber network that will provide blazing fast internet to more than 22,000 customer locations in the city. AT&T Vice-President and General Manager – North Texas, Lynette Aguilar joined Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and other community leaders at the Alamo Center to mark the $24 million public-private project between AT&T and the city.

The network, which is expected to be complete in the next 12-18 months, will bring AT&T's hyper-fast fiber service to more residential and small business locations across the Amarillo area.

One of the areas that will benefit directly from the new AT&T fiber network is the Barrio neighborhood, located in East Amarillo. The historic area, with a rich Hispanic heritage, has been the focus of a revitalization plan approved by the Amarillo City Council in 2018 in conjunction with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee.

Read the full press release here.

