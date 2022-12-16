Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Altice USA pitches free or discounted mobile lines through ACP

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Showing again that the lines between wireless and wired connectivity are blurring in the world of cable, Altice USA has become the latest US operator to apply mobile service benefits to its implementation of the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Complementing its home broadband support for ACP, Altice USA said it is now offering free or discounted lines of mobile service to customers who qualify for the subsidy program for low-income households. The ACP benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. But that benefit is also being extended to mobile by a small group of cable operators that offer such services.

Here's how Altice USA's ACP mobile benefit stacks up by service level:

Table 1:

Free* with ACP Free* with ACP $15/month* with ACP $25 per month* with ACP
1GB 3GB Unlimited Unlimited Max; regularly
Regularly $15 per month Regularly $15 per month Regularly $45 per month Regularly $55 per month
Light user Moderate user Heavy user Always connected
1GB premium data, unlimited talk and text and 5G access at no additional cost 3GB premium data, unlimited talk and text and 5G access at no additional cost 20GB premium data, unlimited talk and text, 5G hotspot, 5G access at no additional cost 50GB premium data, unlimited talk and text, 15GB hotspot, 5G access at no additional cost
*After benefit is applied to monthly plan excluding taxes and fees. $20 activation fee applies.
(Source: Altice USA's ACP website)

Altice USA's mobile service is underpinned by a revised MVNO deal with T-Mobile announced in March. Altice USA added 5,000 mobile lines in Q3 2022 for a total of 236,000. The company estimates that mobile penetration reached about 5.5% of its residential broadband base at the end of the period.

(Source: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)

"We continue to be champions of the ACP and its goal to close the connectivity gap for customers across the country and look forward to now providing eligible consumers with the ability to reduce the cost of their fixed or mobile services through the program," Matthew Grover, EVP at Optimum (Altice USA's consumer brand), said in a statement.

Mobilizing on mobile

Altice USA's ACP expansion into mobile takes shape as US cable operators become increasingly active (and successful) in mobile. Led by Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA, US cable nabbed a 31% share of industry phone net adds in Q3 2022, according to MoffettNathanson (a unit of SVB Securities). Collectively that trio added 734,000 net wireless lines in the period, ending it with a grand total of 9.86 million lines.

Comcast also has added a mobile option to its ACP implementation. Comcast, which has an MVNO relationship with Verizon, also offers a credit of up to $30 per month toward Internet and mobile services (and, again up to $75 per month for qualified households on tribal lands) through ACP.

According to the fine print, if Comcast customers who qualify for ACP have both Internet and mobile service, the ACP benefit will first be applied to the Internet portion of their bill, with any remaining ACP benefit applied to Xfinity Mobile services. Notably, ACP benefits can't be used for Xfinity Mobile device payments and the Xfinity Mobile protection plan.

Among other cable operators, Charter Communications, Cox Communications and WideOpenWest also offer mobile services in certain US markets. But, at last check, they do not appear to offer a mobile benefit under their respective ACP implementations. Light Reading has asked them if they intend to make any future alterations that add mobile to the ACP mix.

As of December 5, about 15 million US households were enrolled in ACP. Congress is under pressure about the financial future of program, which is projected to run out of funding by 2025 if no further action is taken.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Roadmap to 5G Monetization
5G Automation Demo
NaaS Demystified: Unlock the full potential of Network as a Service
How to build a more resilient business for the future
Video: Network automation evolution improves customer experience
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE