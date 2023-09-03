Airtel Africa selects Nokia to support digitalization efforts

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that Airtel Africa has selected its iSIM Secure Connect technology, in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, as part of the operator's wider digitalization efforts to offer its customers 5G and IoT-based on-demand services.

Nokia's telecom SaaS, integrated SaaS SIM (iSIM) Secure Connect technology provides communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with the capability to securely manage machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices.

Integrated SIM (iSIM) and embedded SIM (eSIM) will give Airtel the ability to remotely store and manage multiple subscriptions for authenticating users and devices on its network.

Nokia has already supported Airtel in deploying iSIM Secure Connect earlier this month in Nigeria. Airtel now plans to roll out the solution in ten other African markets over the next year.

Nokia and Airtel completed a successful pilot project at the end of 2022.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia