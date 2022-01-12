Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Affordable Internet improves lives

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON – According to a recent report from Cox, conducted by a third-party research firm, customers enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and/or who use Cox's Connect2Compete (C2C) service, are experiencing significant positive impacts to their careers, their children's education and to the continuing education of the adults in their household.

Cox's long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide began 20 years ago with Connect2Compete for families with K-12 children. Today, Cox is proudly administering the Federal Government's ACP program to deliver financial relief to customers and recently launched a new low-cost solution ideal for veterans, senior citizens and Americans with disabilities, called ConnectAssist. C2C and ConnectAssist customers can receive free Internet when the ACP benefit is applied.

Key findings from the October 2022 report, which surveyed more than 2,000 customers, found:

  • About half have home Internet for the first time
  • 70 percent credit home Internet for finding a new job or a better job
  • Half said they got a promotion or an increase in pay
  • 90 percent said they are now doing homework at home
  • Half said they are now able to apply to college and apply for financial aid
  • Half said they have gotten certified in a specific skill or trade
  • One third reported they are a first-generation college graduate in their family as a result of home Internet
  • 90 percent of households say Cox Internet access has had a positive impact on their children's education
  • Customers used words such as grateful, relieved and blessed to describe having Internet for the first time

Of the positive impacts that stem from Cox Internet access, 93 percent of ACP and C2C customers indicate they're able to pay their bills on time more easily, and 95 percent of C2C customers say it provides a way for their family to spend more time together.

Additionally, nine out of 10 ACP and C2C customers say Cox Internet allows their children to access educational resources, do homework and participate in remote learning, and it better enables the adult(s) in the household to communicate with the child's teacher.

The 2022 Cox Digital Equity Research report was based on a survey of Cox customers enrolled in the ACP and/or C2C services.

Read the full press release here.

Cox Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
800G Client Optics in the Data Center
Next-generation broadband roadmap
The importance of environmental sustainability in telecom service providers’ strategy
Broadband Case Study Success Stories: The power of high-speed broadband to benefit consumers and improve society
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why cybersecurity in rural broadband buildout strategies is critical By Terry Young, Director, Service Provider Marketing, A10 Networks
Private 5G: A game-changer for service providers By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE