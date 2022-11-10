Adtran empowers Volt Broadband to connect rural Louisiana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that Volt Broadband is leveraging Adtran's end-to-end fiber broadband solution to launch fiber broadband services and close the digital divide in rural Louisiana.

Volt Broadband is an internet service provider (ISP) and a subsidiary of Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative. The ISP is a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) recipient and is leveraging the funding to satisfy the need for connectivity in a region where most rural communities have been severely underserved until now.

Volt Broadband's network includes 2,000 fiber miles and passes 11,500 homes. The ISP connected its first customer in September 2022. Currently, Volt Broadband offers its residential customers broadband speeds up to a Gigabit while businesses can purchase multi-gigabit services. The rural communities that Volt Broadband serves are home to many farms and the ISP hopes its fiber broadband infrastructure will empower subscribers to adopt precision agriculture applications. Volt Broadband is helping them research new approaches to farming that leverage connected sensors to better monitor and automate the management of moisture meters, grain bins, aquatic tanks and more.

Volt Broadband hired several fiber experts to deploy and manage the fiber network and together they chose Adtran's end-to-end fiber broadband solution. Volt Broadband is leveraging the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with 10G Combo PON technology and Mosaic One, Adtran's cloud software that provides AI-driven insights and actionable intelligence. The Combo PON technology supports GPON and XGS-PON services simultaneously, allowing Volt Broadband to easily scale existing services while having the flexibility to support future broadband use cases. Mosaic One offers a single sign-on experience that respectively equips customer support teams, network engineers and marketers to quickly resolve customer issues, preempt impending network issues and assess customer behavior to expertly guide their campaigns.

Read the full press release here.

