Loudoun Broadband Alliance releases key findings on broadband affordability

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia – Loudoun Broadband Alliance (LBA), a non-profit formed to promote development of accessible, reliable and affordable broadband Internet access for the underserved in Loudoun County, Virginia, today issued its Making Broadband Affordable for Loudoun County Residents report.

According to US Census data and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) enrollment figures, approximately 3.2% of Loudoun County residents fall below the poverty level, but only 1% of Loudoun households were enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) as of June 30, 2022. ACP is a federal program that provides inexpensive and often free Internet to low-income households.

Since ACP eligibility extends to households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level or that meet other criteria, the gap in ACP enrollments versus eligibility is actually larger than indicated by poverty rate data alone.

LBA’s plans to partner with local government and local stakeholders to improve internet affordability and will focus first upon households that qualify for the ACP but are not enrolled. Next, LBA will shift focus to those that do not qualify for the ACP but still struggle to afford broadband in unserved and underserved areas where broadband tends to be more expensive.

