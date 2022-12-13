Dell'Oro: Record 3Q 2022 Wireless LAN revenues defy ongoing supply problems
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/13/2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Wireless LAN market hit a new record of $2.4 Billion in the third quarter, despite the continuing supply bottlenecks. The market grew a surprising 32 percent year over year; meanwhile, manufacturers still have a huge pile-up of backlogged orders.
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:
- Wi-Fi 6E volumes are still lagging the adoption rate of the three prior Wi-Fi technologies, while the new 6 GHz ecosystem develops and the industry plans for the arrival of Wi-Fi 7.
- A shift is underway in China, with Huawei ramping up its Wireless LAN shipments and seeing a drop in unit prices as the company expands to new market segments.
- Of the major manufacturers based outside China, HPE Aruba and Ubiquiti represented the largest portion – over 75 percent – of unit shipment growth.
- Arista and Ruijie Networks, two companies each with a small Wireless LAN market share, made bold moves focusing on expansion.
- Public Cloud managed APs are growing faster than the market and represented 30 percent of Wireless LAN revenues.
Read the full press release here.
