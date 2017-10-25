|
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 2/22/2018
Fiber management and distribution provider Clearfield this week signaled the next phase of its corporate development by acquiring the powered cabinet portfolio from ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 2/22/2018
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica profit up by a third, extends wholesale FTTH deal with Orange; more 5G action; Nokia memo confirms healthcare U-turn.
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/22/2018
Deutsche Telekom will loosen the purse strings and invest €12.5 billion (US$15.4 billion) in capital expenditure this year, up from €12.1 billion ($14.9 billion) in ...
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
Broadcom has decreased the amount it is offering to pay for Qualcomm, in reaction to the chipmaker raising its bid for NXP.
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 2/21/2018
Security concerns may be changing attitudes toward so-called BYOD -- bring your own device -- strategies, according to Verizon's new global survey of business ...
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/21/2018
Orange CEO Stephane Richard has told analysts that he will not initiate any takeover activity in France after failing to acquire rival Bouygues Telecom in 2016, as ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2018
This is a big year for Ruckus at Mobile World Congress. Not only is it the first time the subsidiary company is appearing at the show since being acquired by Arris, ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 2/21/2018
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: CityFibre connects the Granite City; wireless wonders lined up for MWC; Telefónica Deutschland sees losses widen in Q4.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
AT&T has revealed a few of the US cities in which it expects to launch mobile 5G services, towards the end of 2018.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
Qualcomm has increased its bid for NXP, the wireless chip company's latest move to stave off the unsolicited US$121 billion takeover bid from Broadcom.
Three Smart Cities
February 2018
This report examines smart city initiatives in three major U.S. cities. This report examines how such projects are implemented across city governments and public-private partnerships. The report also projects Columbus's future smart city plans, with implications for other projects in the U.S. and worldwide.
See Details
HPE Reports $7.7B Revenue Up 11% YoY for 1Q2018
Thursday, February 22, 2018
AT&T Advances Smart Cities Agenda
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Deutsche Telekom Offers AirTies' In-Home Mesh WiFi to Subscribers Across Germany
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Etisalat Chooses Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN Solution
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Telefónica Reports Q4, Full Year 2017
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Cisco Cybersecurity Report Maps Threat Landscape for 2018
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Dish Network Reports Q4 Results
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Riverbed SD-WAN Delivers Enhanced Cloud Connectivity & Integrated Xirrus WiFi
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Clearfield Acquires Cabinet Product Portfolio From Calix
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
5 Years of Innovation With AT&T Partner Exchange
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
AT&T Drives Path to Nationwide Mobile 5G with Multi-Gigabit Speeds
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Canal Digital Taps Xstream's OTT Tech
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
AT&T Turns Up Edge Computing Test Lab
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
The world of virtualization is struggling to wrench itself away from the claws of vendor lock-in, which runs counter to everything that NFV stands for.
After years of development, data center construction gradually goes standard and modular.
CxO Spotlight - Executive Interviews
I got to visit Nortel in Ottawa only after-the-fact. It was 2011, and Ciena had long since completed its acquisition of the Metro Ethernet Networks group, arguably ...
Rajeev Suri's master plan is on the verge of paying off, if the telecom market would only cooperate.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.