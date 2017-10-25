& cplSiteName &
Featured Content
AT&T Sharpens Its Edge Strategy
Company announces new group within Linux Foundation and launches its edge computing test zone in ... "
Read Full Story
5G: The Density Question
Double the density, double the fun! "
Read Full Story
Digital India Is Coming... but When?
Join Light Reading's Tien Chi Fu for a fun trip in India that includes some telecom insights, ... "
Read Full Story
MWC 2018: Ovum IDs the IoT Hotspots
Ovum's Head of IoT, Alexandra Rehak, uncovers the hot IoT topics for MWC, including LPWAN ... "
Read Full Story
Enter the Leading Lights Awards!
Are you a winner? Then get cracking on your submission for Light Reading's annual awards – ... "
Read Full Story
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/22/2018
Touching off a fresh battle between net neutrality supporters and opponents, the FCC has set April 23 as the end date for the Obama-era Open Internet Order. Now the ...
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 2/22/2018
Fiber management and distribution provider Clearfield this week signaled the next phase of its corporate development by acquiring the powered cabinet portfolio from ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 2/22/2018
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica profit up by a third, extends wholesale FTTH deal with Orange; more 5G action; Nokia memo confirms healthcare U-turn.
Advertisement
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/22/2018
Deutsche Telekom will loosen the purse strings and invest €12.5 billion (US$15.4 billion) in capital expenditure this year, up from €12.1 billion ($14.9 billion) in ...
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/21/2018
Maybe Dish Network should just get it over with and shift all of its satellite TV subscribers over to Sling TV already.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
Broadcom has decreased the amount it is offering to pay for Qualcomm, in reaction to the chipmaker raising its bid for NXP.
By Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 2/21/2018
Security concerns may be changing attitudes toward so-called BYOD -- bring your own device -- strategies, according to Verizon's new global survey of business ...
Advertisement
By Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/21/2018
Orange CEO Stephane Richard has told analysts that he will not initiate any takeover activity in France after failing to acquire rival Bouygues Telecom in 2016, as ...
By Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2018
This is a big year for Ruckus at Mobile World Congress. Not only is it the first time the subsidiary company is appearing at the show since being acquired by Arris, ...
By Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 2/21/2018
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: CityFibre connects the Granite City; wireless wonders lined up for MWC; Telefónica Deutschland sees losses widen in Q4.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
AT&T has revealed a few of the US cities in which it expects to launch mobile 5G services, towards the end of 2018.
By Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
Qualcomm has increased its bid for NXP, the wireless chip company's latest move to stave off the unsolicited US$121 billion takeover bid from Broadcom.
By Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/20/2018
Although Liberty Global is largely prepared to support DOCSIS 3.1, it's not quite ready to roll out the cable industry's next-gen broadband spec to customers.
Message Boards
More Message Boards
Enterprise Cloud News
Amazon Launches Repository for Open Source Serverless Code
 Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/22/2018
Users and developers can share code for machine learning, image processing, ...
Google Launches Global IoT Connectivity
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/22/2018
Cloud IoT Core, a managed service to help enterprises connect up millions of ...
Telco Transformation
Deutsche Telekom Demos 5G Interop in Germany
 Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/22/2018
Along with partners Huawei and Intel, Deutsche Telekom has proven out 5G ...
Hey Watson: Vodafone Makes First 5G Call
 Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2018
Using Huawei's Radio Access Network equipment, Vodafone made the first 5G call in ...
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Heavy Reading
By Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 10/25/2017
Next-gen wireless will require next-gen wireline fronthaul and backhaul solutions that must be put in place within the next 2 years.
Multicore Processors Accelerating Network Virtualization: A Competitive Analysis
February 2018
This report surveys high-performance multicore processors for virtualized networking and other networking applications. The report covers 17 vendors, using documentation supplied by these vendors to provide detailed information on almost 90 devices or groups of devices.
See Details
Three Smart Cities
February 2018
This report examines smart city initiatives in three major U.S. cities. This report examines how such projects are implemented across city governments and public-private partnerships. The report also projects Columbus's future smart city plans, with implications for other projects in the U.S. and worldwide.
See Details
Charting the Path to Network Automation & Disaggregation: Carrier SDN Survey Analysis
February 2018
This report assesses the evolution of SDN in carrier networks through an in-depth survey of network operators around the globe. This study is focused on two critical areas: disaggregation in packet-optical networks and automation in the carrier WAN.
See Details
Prime Reading
Atrinet Pivots, Tackles Hybrid Network Headaches
 Ray Le Maistre , Editor-in-Chief , 2/13/2018
Network management vendor revamps its strategy to promote itself as a telco cloud ...
How Radcom's Pricing Model Is Set to Disrupt the Market
Ray Le Maistre , Editor-in-Chief , 2/7/2018
Radcom's VNF pricing model looks set to excite network operators and drain the ...
TCS Pivots to Products, Plans M&A
 Ray Le Maistre , Editor-in-Chief , 2/6/2018
Systems integration giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is transforming itself ...
Light Reading's 2017 Survey of Women in Comms
 Sarah Thomas , Director, Women in Comms , 9/18/2017
The results are in from Light Reading's first-of-its-kind survey, taking the ...
Awards
Intel Capital Diversity Fund
Know a female-led, communications-focused startup worthy of Intel's $125M Capital Diversity Fund?

Tell us more about it here!
Faster-Than-Light Reading
Silence Like Diamonds – Finale: When in Rome
 John Barnes , Author , 8/25/2015
Yip and Marcus find out who kidnapped them -- and why.
Hello. We were unable to find the address you requested. You may search for the content you are seeking using our search form or email technical support with any questions.
From The Founder
The world of virtualization is struggling to wrench itself away from the claws of vendor lock-in, which runs counter to everything that NFV stands for.
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Featured Video
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Infographics
Flash Poll
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Last Look – CES 2018 Spectacular, in Photos
More Slideshows
CxO Spotlight - Executive Interviews
I got to visit Nortel in Ottawa only after-the-fact. It was 2011, and Ciena had long since completed its acquisition of the Metro Ethernet Networks group, arguably ...
Rajeev Suri's master plan is on the verge of paying off, if the telecom market would only cooperate.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Animals with Phones
Hot Topics
Will China React to Latest US Huawei, ZTE Slapdown?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 2/16/2018
21st Century Networking? Welcome to the Lock-In
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 2/20/2018
Stakes Run High for Tivo in Comcast Suit
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/20/2018
Liberty Global: Not So Fast on D3.1
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/20/2018
AT&T Reveals Initial 5G Cities
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/21/2018
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed