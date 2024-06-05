Google invests $5B in latest infrastructure expansion in Singapore

The investment is over five times more than the $850 million the company spent on its third data center in the city in 2022.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

June 5, 2024

3 Min Read
Expanded Google infrastructure in Singapore 2024
Source: Google

Google has completed its fourth data center and expanded its cloud region campus in Singapore for $5 billion, which is over five times more than the $850 million the company spent on its third data center in the city in 2022.

Google made the announcement Monday at an event held at its Singapore's office in Mapletree Business City II in Pasir Panjang.

"Google's investment will contribute to Singapore's economic growth, with businesses potentially gaining $147.6 billion in benefits by 2030 through AI adoption," Giorgio Fortunato, head of clean energy and power in Asia-Pacific for Google, said in a post on LinkedIn.

He added that Google's data centers in the city state are designed with "industry-leading features including efficient cooling and water management systems."

Singapore is one of the 11 countries where Google has built and currently operates data centers that serve users around the world. Currently, the company employs more than 500 people to work in its data centers in the city.

Google data centers power the company's popular digital services, such as Search, Maps, and Workspace. They also play an essential role in enabling Google to deliver the benefits of Al to users and businesses across the country.

“Data centers serve as the growth engines for digital progress by providing the foundation for digital transformation and innovation. The expansion of our data center campus in Singapore reaffirms our commitment to helping Southeast Asian organizations capitalize on digital opportunities, while ensuring that growth is as sustainable as possible," Kate Brandt, Google's chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.

Green by design

According to Google, its data centers operate at an average temperature of approximately 27°C, ensuring a comfortable working environment for employees and a safe and efficient range for optimal equipment performance. Google data centers in Singapore also feature cooling systems that are specially engineered to reuse recycled water for cooling multiple times, minimizing water intake.

Google added that comprehensive water management systems monitor usage around the clock throughout the facilities, and any atypical usage rates trigger immediate alerts to staff, preventing potential water waste.

These design principles and approaches to sustainability enable Google to ensure that the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of its Singapore data centers matches improvements across Google’s global fleet, despite the hotter climate in Singapore.

"Google is deeply committed to managing our environmental footprint, playing a key role in supporting a just climate transition, and helping to accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future," Brandt said.

The news about Google's latest expansion in Singapore came a week after the company announced its $2 billion investment in neighboring Malaysia.

The investment includes the development of Google's first data center and cloud region to meet the growing demand for cloud services in Malaysia and around the world. These two facilities will be built on Sime Darby Property's Elmina Business Park, in Greater Kuala Lumpur.

Furthermore, Google's investment in the country also involves the setting up of Al literacy programs for Malaysian students and educators.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

