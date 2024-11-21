Equinix breaks ground on $260M sustainable AI-ready data center in Singapore

Equinix will build its sixth data center in Singapore, one of the first facilities to be established in the city following a three-year ban on new construction.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

November 21, 2024

2 Min Read
Equinix breaks ground on SG6 facility in Singapore
From left to right: Christine Wong, assistant CEO, Cluster Group at JTC Corporation; Pei Sheng Goh, vice president at Digital Industry Singapore; Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President of Equinix; Aileen Chia, deputy chief executive (Connectivity Development & Regulation) at IMDA; George Loh, associate vice president for strategic partnership at National University of Singapore; and Yee May Leong, managing director of Singapore at Equinix.(Source: Equinix)

Equinix announced Tuesday that it has broken ground on its sixth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Singapore with an initial investment of $260 million.

The nine-story facility, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2027, will provide 20MW when fully built. To be called SG6, it will be one of the new data centers to be built in the city-state following a three-year moratorium imposed by the government in 2019 as it evaluated how to manage data center growth in a sustainable manner. The moratorium was lifted in 2022.

SG6 will be part of Singapore's pilot Data Centre – Call for Application (DC-CFA) scheme, which will see the establishment of four new sustainable data centers in the city over the next few years. In addition to Equinix, the other data center operators selected to join the scheme in July 2023 are GDS, Microsoft and a consortium of AirTrunk and ByteDance. Together, the new facilities are expected to bring a total of 80MW of new capacity to Singapore.

According to Equinix, SG6 will incorporate several sustainable features into its design, including lower carbon building materials and advanced liquid cooling technology that will provide the efficient heat transfer required for high-density hardware such as GPUs.

Related:Equinix expands into Thailand with $500M investment

The data center operator also signed a renewable power purchase agreement with Sembcorp Industries in Singapore to support the addition of new renewable energy capacity to the local electric grid.

In addition, Equinix worked with the National University of Singapore's College of Design and Engineering to evaluate various types of alternative power supplies and their reliability, cost, operating conditions and environmental impact. The goal was to help data center operators make an informed decision when implementing alternative power supply systems.

Targeting AI workloads

According to Equinix, its new SG6 will be specifically built to handle compute-intensive AI workloads.

"SG6 sets a new benchmark in our approach to driving digital and AI transformation. As compute-intensive workloads continue to grow, the demand for capacity will also rise, and Equinix is equipped to support these next-generation workloads," said Yee May Leong, managing director, Singapore at Equinix, in a statement.

"By integrating the latest sustainability innovations, our new AI-ready data center enables businesses to establish their digital infrastructure both responsibly and sustainably'' she added.

SG6 will be added to Equinix's global network of interconnected data centers. It will facilitate low-latency, high-bandwidth connections between AI resources and data sources, enabling efficient AI workflows across multiple geographic locations.

Equinix said this capability will be particularly valuable to organizations with stringent latency requirements, or those looking to deploy AI at scale across a diverse set of infrastructures.

SG6 follows the data center operator's previously announced planned market entry into the Philippines in July and Thailand in October.

The company currently has 59 data centers across 15 major metropolitan areas in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

About the Author

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia-Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism, joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and others spent billions of dollars in the early days of 5G on millimeter wave spectrum licenses. But the value of those licenses appears to be rapidly declining.