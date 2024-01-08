Sponsored By

Eight global data center operators banded together to form the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association to advocate for policies and regulations that support the growth of the data center industry in the region.

January 8, 2024

The Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association was launched today to represent the collective interests of data center operators, suppliers and other stakeholders.

Eight global data center operators banded together to form the first-of-its-kind trade association in Asia Pacific to advocate for policies and regulations that support the sustainable growth of the data center industry in the region.

The Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA) was launched today to represent the collective interests of data center operators, suppliers and other stakeholders. The APDCA founding members include AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Princeton Digital Group, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Vantage Data Centers. These companies represent 40% of the APAC market (excluding Mainland China), according to Synergy.

"As economies in the region accelerate demand for digital services through adoption of 5G, generative AI, IoT, and cloud computing, a clear and aligned vision for the role of digital infrastructure and data centers has never been more important," said Jeremy Deutsch, interim chairperson of the APDCA.

Asia at the epicenter of data center growth

According to Structure Research, the APAC data center colocation market supported 10,233MW of critical IT capacity last year, representing approximately 40% of the entire global market. It is projected to reach 19,069MW by 2028 (about 1,700MW of critical IT capacity added on average per year). A growth of 13.3% CAGR is projected over the next five years.

Asia is currently at the center of massive growth for the data center business, particularly with the surging demand for managed data services.

Data center investment in a community spurs local public infrastructure upgrades and "job gravity," attracting a skilled ICT workforce.

"APDCA will represent this essential industry in the region, with a commitment to support the interests of our members, our industry and the people, businesses, and communities we serve," said Deutsch.

The APDCA will be governed by a board named by the founding members. The board will convene shortly to elect a chairperson and set the agenda for the association.

European ties

The APDCA, a sister organization to the European Data Centre Association, will be working with its European counterparts on common issues and challenges.

"We have been watching the APDCA development with interest. Though our associations operate in different regulatory and political environments, many of our issues are global in nature: building the data center of the future; meeting aspirational sustainability goals; and representing the importance of a robust digital infrastructure program to citizens and governments across the world. The EUDCA is looking forward to coordinating and working with the APDCA," said Lex Coors, chair, and Michael Winterson, managing director of the European Data Centre Association.

