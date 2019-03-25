QTS Deploys Ciena's Waveserver AI Platform for Multi-Use Interconnection

HANOVER, MD -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver Ai® platform to support growing bandwidth demand and meet wire-speed encryption requirements for highly secure in-flight data protection.

This deployment will also support QTS’ recently announced Switchboard interconnection platform. Switchboard enables self-service ordering and fast, one-to-many provisioning of local, metro, carrier, long-haul, and cloud services via a single port. This innovative platform offers rapid and secure connectivity for QTS’ 1,100 enterprise and government customers and serves nearly all network use cases.

Key Facts:

• As a leading provider of data center solutions, QTS leverages its software-defined technology platform (SDP) on which Switchboard resides to deliver secure and compliant colocation and hyperscale data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

• Ciena’s Waveserver Ai will provide up to 2.4Tb/s of capacity with high-speed connectivity and scalability. QTS customers will be able to transport workloads to data centers and access bandwidth-hungry content, applications, and services. Waveserver Ai will also improve the performance of QTS’ network and deliver higher capacity wavelengths while reducing power consumption and increasing efficiency of operations.

• This new deployment also positions QTS to offer Layer 1 encryption capabilities with Ciena’s industry-leading FIPS-compliant encryption module, which is offered on the Waveserver Ai platform. These services will enable opportunities for QTS to attract new federal government and other high security-sensitive customers

Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)