Equinix Closes Metronode Acquisition

Equinix, Inc., the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Metronode, a leading data center provider operating facilities throughout Australia.

The acquisition makes Equinix the market leader in Australia with 15 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers nationwide. It expands the company's operations in Sydney and Melbourne, and provides a presence in four new markets: Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Digital transformation could add as much as A$45 billion (approximately US$35 billion) to Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2021, according to new joint research from Microsoft and IDC1.

The expanded Platform Equinix will provide significant opportunities for Australian organizations to continue their digital transformation, and move their IT infrastructure, applications and services closer to the digital edge in proximity to global customers and partners.

The closure follows an agreement Equinix made with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in December 2017 to acquire all the equity interests in Metronode group of companies in an all-cash transaction for A$1.035 billion, or approximately US$804 million.