& cplSiteName &

Digital Realty Lowers Data Center Power Costs

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/7/2018
50%
50%

SAN FRANCISCO -- Digital Realty, a global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, is capitalizing on its scale, sophisticated procurement processes and investment-grade credit ratings to benefit customers by contracting electricity supply in bulk to achieve lower prices throughout the year, while simultaneously providing protection against escalating prices during seasonal spikes. Digital Realty aggregates customer demand and collaborates with energy suppliers to negotiate discounted prices, which are then passed on to customers in the deregulated markets of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

"Aggregating cumulative customer load demand across multiple Digital Realty facilities within a given metropolitan area enables us to obtain substantial discounts on our projected utility load for extended periods of time," said Erich Sanchack, Executive Vice President of Operations at Digital Realty. "These agreements represent some of the lowest-cost pricing within our portfolio. As a result, we are able to help insulate our customers from financial risk and cost volatility, leading to competitive advantage and greater customer satisfaction. We pass the savings directly along to our customers, significantly lowering their total cost of ownership."

Digital Realty’s energy procurement initiatives are paying off for customers around the country. The company recently executed an energy consolidation strategy for its greater Chicago portfolio, locking in rates more than 20% below current market through 2022. In Texas, scorching temperatures in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston recently drove the state electric grid to an all-time peak demand record of more than 73,000 megawatts. The spike in demand, along with reduced generation reserve from the retirement of coal plants, pushed daily market pricing as high as $184 per megawatt-hour. Digital Realty was able to capitalize on its market presence, energy procurement strategy and investment grade credit ratings to protect customers by securing low market rates for the majority of its load.

"Our commitment to customer satisfaction, which begins with our unmatched resiliency – five nines of uptime for the past eleven years – extends to ongoing cost reduction for power, a primary consideration for any company’s data center decision-making," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Our market presence and platform represent significant advantages when negotiating on customers’ behalf, driving economic efficiencies we are pleased to secure for their benefit."

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Charter Still Content With No Content
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Is GE Selling Its Digital Business?
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives