VMware & Wind River Collaborate Through ONAP to Demonstrate a Telco Federated Network

In the telecom world, true "green field" opportunities are rare. Most operators who roll out new services face the challenge of implementing them on top of existing networks.

This topic is especially important for service providers exploring the new business opportunities enabled by edge compute. Applications like smart stadiums, augmented reality, industrial IoT, connected vehicles and HD video all represent the opportunity to sell new kinds of services to new categories of customers, boosting top-line revenue and market share.

These innovative new applications can't be hosted on standard centralized IT infrastructure. They need a purpose-built edge compute platform, specially designed to provide ultra-low latency performance, comprehensive device-to-cloud security, telco-grade uptime and support for small footprint configurations. Typically, the ideal edge compute platform will be very different from the enterprise-class core infrastructure that is running in the service provider's cloud data center, which is what the demonstration in this video will show.

Cost-effective federation between distributed clouds is key to efficiently instantiating edge and core clouds based on cloud-agnostic abstraction. As you'll see, VMware and Wind River have joined forces to demonstrate the kind of federation that makes this possible. VMware and Wind River occasionally compete in the market and this demonstration shows some of the benefits and necessity of "co-opetition." We are also demonstrating the use of ONAP to orchestrate multi-tenant services running across multiple clouds.